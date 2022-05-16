StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of CFRX opened at $3.24 on Friday. ContraFect has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.50.

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. On average, equities research analysts predict that ContraFect will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFRX. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ContraFect by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 176,036 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ContraFect by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 292,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 95,382 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContraFect during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.39% of the company’s stock.

About ContraFect (Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus bacteremia.

