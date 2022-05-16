StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotherly Hotels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ SOHO opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Sotherly Hotels has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.71.

Sotherly Hotels ( NASDAQ:SOHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 70.32% and a negative net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOHO. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sotherly Hotels by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sotherly Hotels by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 274,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 23.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sotherly Hotels

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

