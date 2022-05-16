StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.06 on Friday. Symbolic Logic has a 1 year low of $0.84 and a 1 year high of $3.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Symbolic Logic alerts:

In other Symbolic Logic news, major shareholder Karen Singer bought 17,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $31,915.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 45,180 shares of company stock valued at $80,706 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Symbolic Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kokino LLC acquired a new position in shares of Symbolic Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,200,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Symbolic Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Symbolic Logic by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Symbolic Logic by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Symbolic Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbolic Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.