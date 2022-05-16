StockNews.com Lowers Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Shares of NYSE NUS opened at $46.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $62.70.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.04%.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,893,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46,186 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,450,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,638,000 after purchasing an additional 264,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,770,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,130,000 after purchasing an additional 92,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,709,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,869,000 after purchasing an additional 72,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

