StockNews.com Lowers TELUS (NYSE:TU) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TELUS from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on TELUS from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut TELUS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.86.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.44. TELUS has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.64.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 9.75%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TELUS will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.263 dividend. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 17.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 231,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 35,016 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,934,590 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 77,177 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth about $1,468,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About TELUS (Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.