Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) PT Set at €78.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($82.11) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($89.47) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($87.37) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($65.37) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($94.74) target price on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($102.11) price target on shares of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €79.65 ($83.84).

SAX opened at €52.85 ($55.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.73. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €49.26 ($51.85) and a 52 week high of €76.05 ($80.05). The business’s 50 day moving average is €60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

