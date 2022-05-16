Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Given a C$25.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC dropped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.50 to C$24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$23.63.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$5.22 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.00.

