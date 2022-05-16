Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Price Target Increased to SEK 189 by Analysts at Barclays

Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Barclays from SEK 174 to SEK 189 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 180 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Danske raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, SEB Equities lowered shares of Swedbank AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a SEK 190 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.91.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $15.03 on Thursday. Swedbank AB has a twelve month low of $13.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.974 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.89%.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

