Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the retailer on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.
Target has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Target has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Target to earn $15.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.
Shares of Target stock opened at $219.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.24. Target has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99.
In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.
TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.
About Target (Get Rating)
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target (TGT)
- Cloudflare Inc: Struggling but With Great Opportunities
- Why Investors Suddenly Love These 2 Software Stocks
- Volatile Times Are When AbbVie Shines the Brightest
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.