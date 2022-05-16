Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share by the retailer on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Target has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Target has a payout ratio of 22.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Target to earn $15.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Shares of Target stock opened at $219.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.24. Target has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. Target’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Target will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock valued at $21,970,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Target by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

