TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) PT Lowered to $15.00

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TCR2 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on TCR2 Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TCR2 Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of TCRR opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $90.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $20.26.

TCR2 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TCRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCRR. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 364.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after buying an additional 1,134,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1,166.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,229,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,206 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 891,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 698,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 3,250.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 479,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 465,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $2,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About TCR2 Therapeutics (Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.