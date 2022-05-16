TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Alamos Gold worth $18,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 111.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,531 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $6,925,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Alamos Gold by 865.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 741,782 shares in the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $4,181,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,648,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,085,000 after purchasing an additional 272,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.07 on Monday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $9.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.72.

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.05 million. Alamos Gold had a positive return on equity of 4.85% and a negative net margin of 16.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -31.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.36.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

