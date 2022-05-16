TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,246 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $20,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,189,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,108,000 after purchasing an additional 144,539 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 61.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 461,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,271,000 after purchasing an additional 175,207 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Kodiak Sciences by 1.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 32,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.16 per share, with a total value of $314,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Victor Perlroth sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $9,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KOD opened at $5.53 on Monday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.33.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.32). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KOD shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $70.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $147.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kodiak Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.33.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.