TD Asset Management Inc. Has $21.41 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,173 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Cummins worth $21,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 7,718.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 499,045 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5,773.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 401,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,064,000 after purchasing an additional 394,240 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,129,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,604,000 after buying an additional 264,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth $37,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,154,052. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

Cummins stock opened at $201.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.58 and its 200 day moving average is $214.88. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $270.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

