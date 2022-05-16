TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 256,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,650 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Graco worth $20,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GGG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Graco by 2,476.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 126,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 121,285 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Graco by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after purchasing an additional 50,354 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Graco by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Graco by 23.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Graco stock opened at $60.80 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.39.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.33 million. Graco had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

GGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

