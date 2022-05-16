TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 81.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 547,129 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $17,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Boston Partners raised its position in Global Payments by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after buying an additional 1,908,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,066,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,706 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after buying an additional 93,042 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 197.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $387,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255 in the last ninety days. 1.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

NYSE GPN opened at $122.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $114.80 and a one year high of $200.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.65%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

