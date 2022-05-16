Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to Hold

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TLSNY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 45 to SEK 43 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 36.50 to SEK 36.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from SEK 34 to SEK 33 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telia Company AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.29.

TLSNY stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. Telia Company AB has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.1493 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.89%. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 44.78%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It provides networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, colocation, and IoT connectivity solutions, as well as broadcasting and content production services, and customer financing services.

