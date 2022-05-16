Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Trevena from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trevena from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Trevena stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. Trevena has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Trevena ( NASDAQ:TRVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Trevena had a negative return on equity of 74.90% and a negative net margin of 7,771.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trevena by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 306,851 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trevena in the 1st quarter valued at about $471,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Trevena by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 458,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 287,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Trevena by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 23,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Trevena by 1,004.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 389,113 shares in the last quarter. 21.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trevena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

