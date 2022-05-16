United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($58.95) target price on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on UTDI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($38.95) target price on United Internet in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on United Internet in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €35.20 ($37.05) price target on United Internet in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price target on United Internet in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €42.00 ($44.21) price target on United Internet in a report on Monday, May 9th.

ETR:UTDI opened at €31.36 ($33.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 14.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €30.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €32.71. United Internet has a 12-month low of €26.24 ($27.62) and a 12-month high of €37.67 ($39.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.65.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

