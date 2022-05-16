VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Short Interest Up 65.5% in April

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 65.5% from the April 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of VIAO opened at $3.12 on Monday. VIA optronics has a 12-month low of $3.12 and a 12-month high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71.

Get VIA optronics alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VIA optronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VIA optronics by 150.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 45,786 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VIA optronics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 549,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 14,841 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in VIA optronics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,194,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 156,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in VIA optronics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 40,500 shares during the period. 21.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered VIA optronics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

About VIA optronics (Get Rating)

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIA optronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIA optronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.