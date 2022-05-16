Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) PT Set at €188.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($197.89) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($163.16) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($193.68) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($152.63) target price on Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($168.42) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €180.00 ($189.47) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €170.00 ($178.95).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €157.25 ($165.53) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €156.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €147.00. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €116.65 ($122.79) and a one year high of €177.75 ($187.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion and a PE ratio of 9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

