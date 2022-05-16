Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Short Interest Up 57.1% in April

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the April 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WARFY opened at $5.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. Wharf has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $7.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th.

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

