Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “
Shares of LPTX stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $115.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 137,159 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 2,664,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,400 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.
