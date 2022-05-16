Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Shares of LPTX stock opened at $1.31 on Thursday. Leap Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $115.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.14.

Leap Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:LPTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Leap Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.42% and a negative net margin of 2,705.80%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 1,032,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,256,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 137,159 shares in the last quarter. M28 Capital Management LP increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 166.4% during the 1st quarter. M28 Capital Management LP now owns 2,664,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,400 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leap Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in multiple ongoing clinical trials for treating esophagogastric, hepatobiliary, gynecologic, and prostate cancers.

