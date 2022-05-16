Zacks Investment Research Lowers Invacare (NYSE:IVC) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invacare Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor in its markets for medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. At its core, the company designs, manufactures and distributes medical devices that help people to move, breathe, rest and perform essential hygiene. The company provides clinically complex medical device solutions for congenital (e.g., cerebral palsy, muscular dystrophy, spina bifida), acquired (e.g., stroke, spinal cord injury, traumatic brain injury, post-acute recovery, pressure ulcers) and degenerative (e.g., ALS, multiple sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), elderly, bariatric) ailments. The company’s products are important parts of care for people with a wide range of challenges, from those who are active and involved in work or school each day and may need additional mobility or respiratory support, to those who are cared for in residential care settings, at home and in rehabilitation centers. “

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Invacare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of IVC stock opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.50. Invacare has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $200.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.34 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. On average, analysts predict that Invacare will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kathleen P. Leneghan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew E. Monaghan bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $49,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 63,000 shares of company stock worth $93,870. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IVC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Invacare during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Invacare by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 33,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invacare during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invacare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

