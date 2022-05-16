Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Zalando alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zalando from €101.00 ($106.32) to €96.50 ($101.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zalando from €88.00 ($92.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zalando from €90.00 ($94.74) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zalando from €92.00 ($96.84) to €56.00 ($58.95) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Zalando to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.08.

Shares of ZLNDY opened at $17.77 on Thursday. Zalando has a 52 week low of $15.75 and a 52 week high of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.85.

Zalando Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zalando (ZLNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.