Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zalando from €101.00 ($106.32) to €96.50 ($101.58) in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Zalando from €88.00 ($92.63) to €48.00 ($50.53) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zalando from €90.00 ($94.74) to €55.00 ($57.89) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zalando from €92.00 ($96.84) to €56.00 ($58.95) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Zalando to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.08.
Zalando Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zalando (ZLNDY)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zalando (ZLNDY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.