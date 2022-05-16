Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.45 EPS

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.61) by $1.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 80.30% and a negative net margin of 380.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS.

Shares of ZEAL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $440.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zealand Pharma A/S stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ZEAL Get Rating ) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Zealand Pharma A/S were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.

