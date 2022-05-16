Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.45 EPS

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.61) by $1.45, Fidelity Earnings reports. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 80.30% and a negative net margin of 380.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS.
Shares of ZEAL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. Zealand Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $34.30. The company has a market capitalization of $440.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 1.39.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zealand Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.
Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of medicines focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases, and other specialty disease areas with unmet medical needs. The company markets lixisenatide under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; Dasiglucagon, a single use syringe or autoinjector for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, congenital hyperinsulinism, and post bariatric surgery hypoglycemia; and Dasiglucagon dual-hormone artificial pancreas for automated diabetes management.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zealand Pharma A/S (ZEAL)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zealand Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.