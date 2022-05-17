-$0.13 EPS Expected for Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACSTGet Rating) to post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Acasti Pharma’s earnings. Acasti Pharma posted earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acasti Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Acasti Pharma.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACSTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01).

ACST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Acasti Pharma to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acasti Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 26,369 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 3,199.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares during the period. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACST traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 88,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,334. The company has a market cap of $42.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.23. Acasti Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

Earnings History and Estimates for Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST)

