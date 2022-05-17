$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCHGet Rating) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.26. Option Care Health reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCHGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of OPCH stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 946,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Option Care Health has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $492,660. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Earnings History and Estimates for Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

