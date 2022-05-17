$0.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.26. Option Care Health reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of OPCH stock traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $29.42. The company had a trading volume of 946,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Option Care Health has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $30.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $26.42.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $172,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,331.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $492,660. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,158,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

About Option Care Health (Get Rating)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.