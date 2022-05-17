-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) This Quarter

Posted by on May 17th, 2022

Wall Street analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGNGet Rating) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.25). Design Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

DSGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 131,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.10 million, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

In related news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $10,782,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arsani William bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 208.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 44,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 161.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,056 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Design Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.