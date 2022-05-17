-$0.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.25). Design Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02).

DSGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Design Therapeutics stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 131,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,237. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.10 million, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

In related news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $10,782,654.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arsani William bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 208.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 44,396 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 220,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 9,008 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 161.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 34,056 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

