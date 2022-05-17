$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) will announce $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cohu’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.71. Cohu posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cohu will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cohu.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COHU shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $135,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,099 shares of company stock valued at $286,528. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cohu by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded up $2.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.08. The company had a trading volume of 468,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,472. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.67. Cohu has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Cohu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cohu (COHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.