$1.68 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) will post $1.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the lowest is $1.63. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. reported earnings per share of $1.17 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will report full year earnings of $7.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.68 to $7.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.49 to $8.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arthur J. Gallagher & Co..

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $193.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.30.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,215,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Patrick Gallagher, Jr. sold 30,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $4,636,378.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,217 shares of company stock worth $20,447,149 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $1,172,681,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after buying an additional 2,555,055 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9,671.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 936,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,279,000 after buying an additional 927,372 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 23,989.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,590,000 after buying an additional 767,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,109,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,128,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,849. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.44. The company has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $135.50 and a 1 year high of $187.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.93%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

