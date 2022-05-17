11,120 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,120 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 373,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,024,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Difesa Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMP opened at $49.47 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $43.58 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.14.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 50.45%. The business had revenue of $631.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.0375 per share. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.42%.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

