2,196 Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Purchased by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Dollar General by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 93,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,011,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,286,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DG opened at $234.17 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $185.15 and a 1 year high of $262.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.65%.

In related news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DG shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

