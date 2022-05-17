246,574 Shares in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) Acquired by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 246,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.15% of Volta at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Volta by 413.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,741,000 after buying an additional 4,687,941 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Volta by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,374,000 after buying an additional 2,057,796 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Volta in the 4th quarter worth $6,829,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Volta in the 3rd quarter worth $4,325,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Volta in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,242,000. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Volta stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. The stock had a trading volume of 29,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,569. Volta Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.90.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts expect that Volta Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, it installed approximately 1,900 chargers across 26 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

