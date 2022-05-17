$26.58 Million in Sales Expected for Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) to report sales of $26.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Olink Holding AB (publ)’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.65 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $26.51 million. Olink Holding AB (publ) reported sales of $17.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Olink Holding AB (publ) will report full-year sales of $142.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $141.64 million to $142.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $204.74 million, with estimates ranging from $203.02 million to $206.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Olink Holding AB (publ).

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,583. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -36.48 and a beta of 1.94. Olink Holding AB has a fifty-two week low of $9.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

