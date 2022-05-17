305 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Purchased by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $285,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,255,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 194,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $130,047,000 after buying an additional 15,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE EPAM opened at $315.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.81. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.78.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAM. Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of EPAM Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.00.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

