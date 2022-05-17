408,609 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 408,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,968,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Graphic Packaging as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut shares of Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.32.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

