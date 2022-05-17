$44.50 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) to post sales of $44.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $43.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.20 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $43.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full-year sales of $181.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $178.40 million to $184.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $197.46 million, with estimates ranging from $191.97 million to $205.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cambridge Bancorp.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.08. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

CATC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CATC traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $80.91. 7,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,573. The company has a market cap of $566.45 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.52. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $78.18 and a 52 week high of $97.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.51%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

