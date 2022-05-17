7,565 Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Bought by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,565 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 73.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,595,000 after acquiring an additional 143,697 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,178,000 after purchasing an additional 27,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in GoDaddy by 16.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDDY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GoDaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upgraded GoDaddy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.70.

NYSE GDDY opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $90.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average of $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 231.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 17,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,125 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

