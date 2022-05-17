A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Receives $85.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMRK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company.

Shares of AMRK stock traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $64.19. 277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,621. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. A-Mark Precious Metals has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $89.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.08. The stock has a market cap of $738.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -0.45.

Shares of A-Mark Precious Metals are going to split on Tuesday, June 7th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, June 7th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, June 7th.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.10. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 41.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.77, for a total value of $849,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Beverley Lepine sold 500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.54, for a total transaction of $36,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,233 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,497 in the last three months. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 214.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after acquiring an additional 54,647 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,357,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,975,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 166,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 13,081 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

