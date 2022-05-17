Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total transaction of $148,078.20. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

ACN stock opened at $286.17 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $274.79 and a 52-week high of $417.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

