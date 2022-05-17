ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) by 37.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 241,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 65,464 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.25% of ACCO Brands worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,147,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,171,000 after purchasing an additional 503,957 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 4th quarter worth $38,397,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,180,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,321,000 after purchasing an additional 119,980 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,587,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,062,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,126,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $66,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas W. Tedford sold 92,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total transaction of $793,764.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 216,221 shares of company stock worth $1,857,793. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ACCO Brands stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,653. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.21. The company has a market capitalization of $733.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.90.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACCO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

