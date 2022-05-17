Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC lowered its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 14,386 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.5% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,652,195 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,124,107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206,885 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,956,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,871,748,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,219 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 81.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,857,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $705,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,214,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,359,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329,670 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,271.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,851,815 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $190,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,882 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $2,522,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $8.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.47. The stock had a trading volume of 164,108,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,680,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.76 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

