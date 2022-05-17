AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.44.

Several analysts have commented on ACM shares. Argus increased their target price on AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AECOM from $88.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in AECOM by 16.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,176,000 after acquiring an additional 86,352 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 5.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 16.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in AECOM by 12.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in AECOM by 107.1% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,878 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ACM traded up $1.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 663,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average is $73.04. AECOM has a 12 month low of $58.36 and a 12 month high of $79.97.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.10%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

