Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Releases Earnings Results

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AVTE opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. Aerovate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $29.43.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aerovate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aerovate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

