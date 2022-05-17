Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells $107,623.60 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 1,862 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $107,623.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $27,124,499.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ALRM traded up $2.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 458,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,361. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.21.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.02 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,661,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $649,751,000 after acquiring an additional 109,416 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,875,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,892,000 after acquiring an additional 202,964 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,033,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,148,000 after acquiring an additional 115,606 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,366,000 after acquiring an additional 72,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 1.6% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,190,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALRM. Barclays cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Alarm.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Alarm.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

