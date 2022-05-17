Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.55.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Alcoa from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of AA traded up $3.12 on Tuesday, hitting $63.40. 6,808,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,852,807. The company has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.95. Alcoa has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $98.09.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Alcoa will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Alcoa by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

