Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.10). Alignment Healthcare posted earnings of ($0.25) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.34). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alignment Healthcare.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $24.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Alignment Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 4,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $55,273.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald Steven Furman sold 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $33,607.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,908 shares of company stock valued at $401,451 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 7.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 156.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 104.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALHC traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. 307,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $27.92.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

