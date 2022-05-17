Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Stock Price Down 3%

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 519,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.
ALLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Allego in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Allego from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allego in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87.
About Allego (NYSE:ALLG)
Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.
