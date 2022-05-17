Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Stock Price Down 3%

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.14 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 519,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

ALLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Allego in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Allego from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allego in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Allego in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allego in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Allego in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. Finally, ECP ControlCo LLC purchased a new stake in Allego in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,120,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Allego

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

