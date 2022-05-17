Allianz Asset Management GmbH Makes New Investment in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 117,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 168.1% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,299,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,607,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 607,486 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $4,870,000. BlueMar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 16,374 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 37,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.82. 2,195,409 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,265. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78. Ares Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $9.87.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

