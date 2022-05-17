Alpha Family Trust Purchases New Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,838,000. Freshworks makes up approximately 0.5% of Alpha Family Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Freshworks news, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 28,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $533,531.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,944 shares of company stock worth $1,332,185. 29.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FRSH stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $15.56. 1,816,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,727,842. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $53.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.99.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Freshworks’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.22.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. The company offers Freshdesk Support Desk that enables businesses to delight their customers at every service engagement touchpoint across traditional channels, including email, as well as modern channels, such as messaging and social media; Freshdesk Messaging, which provides agents with a modern conversational user interface to engage with customers across web, mobile, and social messaging applications; Freshdesk Contact Center that helps agent with cloud-based telephony system to connect with customers; Freshdesk Omnichannel Suite, an integrated suite to engage and track customers across digital and traditional channels; and Freshdesk Customer Success that helps customer success managers at B2B subscription companies.

